The missing person has been found, police say.

Police say there is concern for the wellbeing of a man who went missing from a Kitchener hospital on Monday morning.

He had reportedly left Freeport Hospital and didn’t return.

Officials say that there is concern for the man’s wellbeing.

He’s described as six feet three inches, 200 lbs with brown hair.

He was wearing a blue sweater, jeans and a beige toque when he was last seen.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.