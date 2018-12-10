Featured
Missing man found, police say
Police say Scott Bell was last seen on December 3, 2018.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 7:06AM EST
Police were looking for a 53 years-old Brantford man.
Officials say Scott Bell had last been seen in the area of Dalhousie Street and Queen Street on Dec. 3. Police were concerned for his well-being.
Bell was described as a white male, six feet tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He was known as a frequent to the downtown area and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
UPDATE: Police say Bell has been found safe and in good health