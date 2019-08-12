

Police say they have found a Kitchener man who was last seen on Aug. 3.

Provincial police in South Bruce had said that the man, 47, was last seen walking away from a residence in Chesley, Ont.

According to a press release, he was "in an agitated state."

While there had originally been concern for his wellbeing, police say he has been found safe.

A concerned member of the public reportedly phoned police to let them know of his whereabouts.