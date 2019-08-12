Featured
Missing Kitchener man found safe, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 12, 2019 5:37PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 13, 2019 10:58AM EDT
Police say they have found a Kitchener man who was last seen on Aug. 3.
Provincial police in South Bruce had said that the man, 47, was last seen walking away from a residence in Chesley, Ont.
According to a press release, he was "in an agitated state."
While there had originally been concern for his wellbeing, police say he has been found safe.
A concerned member of the public reportedly phoned police to let them know of his whereabouts.