

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police say they have found a missing Kitchener man who disappeared on his way to Owen Sound.

The man, 27, was reported missing on July 1 at about 12:30 p.m. The complainants reportedly told Grey Bruce OPP that they were concerned for the man's wellbeing.

Some time later, the man’s vehicle was found on the northbound shoulder of Highway 6 near Williamsford.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding the found vehicle Grey Bruce OPP are concerned for the male's safety and wellbeing,” a press release said in part.

An emergency response team was enlisted in the investigation.

Around 4:30 p.m. on July 2, police said that the man was found in good physical health in a wooded area near Williamsford.

The OPP used a helicopter to find him.

Police offered their thanks to the public for help with the investigation but offered no details as to how the man came to be missing.