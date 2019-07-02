Featured
Missing Kitchener man found alive and well by OPP helicopter
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:12AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 2, 2019 4:31PM EDT
Provincial police say they have found a missing Kitchener man who disappeared on his way to Owen Sound.
The man, 27, was reported missing on July 1 at about 12:30 p.m. The complainants reportedly told Grey Bruce OPP that they were concerned for the man's wellbeing.
Some time later, the man’s vehicle was found on the northbound shoulder of Highway 6 near Williamsford.
“Due to the circumstances surrounding the found vehicle Grey Bruce OPP are concerned for the male's safety and wellbeing,” a press release said in part.
An emergency response team was enlisted in the investigation.
Around 4:30 p.m. on July 2, police said that the man was found in good physical health in a wooded area near Williamsford.
The OPP used a helicopter to find him.
Police offered their thanks to the public for help with the investigation but offered no details as to how the man came to be missing.