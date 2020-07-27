GUELPH -- A Guelph man who had gone missing earlier this week has been found safe in Newmarket, police say.

The 83-year-old man had been reported missing after he was last seen on Monday morning at 9 o' clock.

In a news release, officials say he was found "alive and well" in the city, which is about 100 kilometres away from Guelph.

It's not clear how he ended up there.