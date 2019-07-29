

CTV Kitchener





Three men who had gone missing while rafting the Grand River on Sunday have been found safe.

Brantford police say that the four men entered the river in Paris around 3 p.m.

One man made it to Brant Park in Brantford, but the three others were missing.

Police say their search began around midnight.

According to officials, two of the men had issues with their raft and parked it at the shore. They got lost while trying to figure out where to go to find civilization.

The three men in their mid-twenties went back and camped at the raft. They met with the search party shortly after they woke up.

Officers were searching along the river, using a UAV to extend their search further up river, had a OPP drone in operation, and were provided assistance from the Brantford Fire Department.