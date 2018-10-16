

CTV Kitchener





Regional police were searching for a teenage girl.

She has since been found.

Emily Leighton, 16, was last seen in the Bridgeport area of Waterloo, police said.

That was on Oct. 15.

She was described as five feet four inches tall and thin with blonde hair.

They also said there was concern for her well-being.

Police announced in a tweet on Oct. 17 that they had located her safely.