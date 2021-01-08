KITCHENER -- Humane society officials are reminding the public about the importance of microchipping their pets after a missing cat was reunited with its owner after almost 10 years.

Cuddly was three years old when he went missing nearly a decade ago. The feline was found alone in a Woolwich Township field last week and was brought into the Kitchener-Waterloo Stratford-Perth Humane Society.

Officials said they detected a microchip and tried to contact the owner, but the main contact numbers that were registered weren’t valid.

“Luckily we were able to contact the owner through the emergency contact information,” a spokesperson for the humane society said in an email.

The cat’s owner, Julie, then got in touch with the microchip company before coming to get Cuddly and made a vet appointment.

The medical notes said that the cat had a large mass in its abdomen, abrasions on its face, sores on its paws, a likely upper respiratory infection, suspected ear mites and minor dental concerns.

Despite his health issues, an email from the spokersperson contained a photo with the file name "Cat was purring."

Microchipping can be done at the humane society for $30. During the provincial COVID-19 lockdown, pet owners are asked to call in to make an appointment.