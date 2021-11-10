Missing 73 year-old Brampton woman last seen in Kitchener: police

KITCHENER -

A missing 73 year-old woman from Brampton was seen in Kitchener Tuesday morning according to Peel police.

In a press release, an updated photo of Claudette Alcock was issued and investigators said she was last seen at a gas station in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Highway 401 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said prior to the Kitchener sighting, Alcock was seen Tuesday in Brampton in the area of Hurontario Street and Bovaird Drive at about 9:30 a.m.

Officers believe Alcock is driving a 2015 black Honda Odyssey minivan, with Ontario license plates 01LV71

She’s described as a 5’0”, 130 lbs, medium complexion, short black hair and was last wearing a black coat.

Peel police and Alcock’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Officials say she has recently mentioned visiting the Niagara Region.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.