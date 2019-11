Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a man who had been reported missing last night in Kitchener has now been found safe.

WRPS tweeted at 7:57 p.m. that the 42-year-old had been located.

The 42-year-old missing Male has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance. — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 17, 2019

The man was reported missing on Friday.