Missing 21-year-old woman found safe
Waterloo regional police say a missing 21-year-old woman reported missing in Waterloo has been found safe.
Police said the woman was located in good health and thanked the public for their assistance.
Ambassador Bridge to reopen 'later today' after protesters cleared: police
Windsor Police say the end to the Ambassador Bridge blockade is in sight after clearing protesters off of the road leading up to the vital crossing.
BREAKING | Ottawa mayor says truckers have agreed to leave residential neighbourhoods
The Mayor's Office told councillors that an agreement was reached through "backchannel negotiations" for vehicles to exit residential streets in the coming days.
Feds prepared to use emergency powers to end blockades, but police must 'do their job': Blair
The federal government is prepared to invoke the Emergencies Act to see the trucker convoy protests and blockades end, says Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, calling it a 'critical situation,' while also saying that police need to 'do their job.'
Counter-protesters block convoy vehicles on Ottawa streets
The "Blue Collar Convoy" scheduled to roll into downtown Ottawa Sunday morning was greeted by human blockades at several intersections.
U.S. suspends Mexican avocado imports on eve of Super Bowl
Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. government has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico received a threat.
Canada pulls some of its task force personnel from Ukraine
The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is temporarily relocating some of force personnel based in Ukraine to a separate location in Europe, according to Canada’s Ministry of National Defence.
Russia has surrounded Ukraine on three sides. Here's where an invasion could be launched
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border in recent weeks, according to U.S. estimates, raising fears from Western and Ukrainian intelligence officials that an invasion could be imminent.
Ontario reports total of 1,540 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 402 in ICU
Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario on Sunday.
2nd of 5 whales brought from Marineland to U.S. aquarium dies
The second of five whales brought from Canada to Connecticut's Mystic Aquarium last year for research purposes has died. The aquarium announced on its website that the female had been receiving intensive care for the past several months for multiple health issues but died early Friday morning.
'Active police investigation' in east London, Ont.
Businesses in the 300 block of Clarke Road in London, Ont. have ben evacuated for what’s being described as an 'active police investigation.'
'There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity': Police continue clearing protesters in Windsor, Ont.
Police have made a dozen arrests and towed 10 vehicles as work continues Sunday to clear the area near the Ambassador Bridge.
'There will be zero tolerance for illegal activity': Police continue clearing protesters in Windsor, Ont.
Police have made a dozen arrests and towed 10 vehicles as work continues Sunday to clear the area near the Ambassador Bridge.
Charges laid after Chatham police officers spit at, kicked and head butted
A Chatham, Ont. man is charged after a police officer was assaulted on Saturday.
Windsor news at 6 p.m. programming update
The 6 p.m. broadcast will begin on completion of PGA coverage.
Snowmobiler ejected from vehicle after colliding with a tree in Muskoka Lakes Township
A snowmobiler suffered life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka Lakes Township.
Orillia-area restaurants listed as most romantic in Canada
Two local restaurants have made the list of Canada's most romantic restaurants.
Wetland conservation group encourages exploration of the great outdoors this Valentine's Day
An organization that has conserved one million acres of wetlands in Ontario is encouraging people to explore winter wetlands this Valentine's Day.
Sudbury's COVID-19 deaths doubled since the start of 2022
The number of COVID-related deaths has more than doubled in the Sudbury and Manitoulin area since the beginning of the year.
Sault musicians set the Valentine's Day mood
Some musicians are helping to set the mood for Valentine's Day, with the release of new songs and a free concert.
Snowmobiler in critical condition after hitting tree, being ejected
A Muskoka Lakes snowmobiler not wearing a helmet has sustained serious injuries after crashing into a tree, police say.
Counter-protesters block convoy vehicles on Ottawa streets
The "Blue Collar Convoy" scheduled to roll into downtown Ottawa Sunday morning was greeted by human blockades at several intersections.
No new COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa on Sunday, hospitalizations remain steady
The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection remained steady at 26, with four patients in the ICU.
Three people injured in Scarborough shooting: police
Three people have been seriously injured in a shooting in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood, Toronto police say.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins first ever tennis tournament in Rotterdam
Felix Auger-Aliassime has, at long last, won a major tournament beating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in straight sets to win the ABN Amro World Tennis Tournament.
Quebec reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down by 62
Quebec reported on Sunday that nine more people have died due to COVID-19 in the province, as hospitalizations dropped by 62.
Here's what COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and what's coming Monday
Those wanting to host a Super Bowl party today at home or at a restaurant and watch the LA Rams and Cincinnati Bengals battle for glory were given the green light by the Quebec government (with a recommendation that it stay 10 people or less), as the province continues to lighten restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kalin's Call: Coastal Low Bring Swipe of Snow Sunday through Monday
A low pressure system developing off the southeastern US seaboard will track north towards, and then pass east, of the Maritimes over the next 24 to 36 hours.
Anti-restriction protest continues in Fredericton Sunday; police continue to monitor
Fredericton Police say they will continue to monitor an ongoing protest in the city on Sunday – the third day for the event.
N.B. reports four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday
Health officials in New Brunswick reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
WPS asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year old female
The Winnipeg police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old female.
Obby Khan wins Tory nomination for Manitoba by-election
The provincial Conservative Party has selected Obby Kahn for the Fort Whyte by-election.
-
Grass fire at Nose Hill scorches two hectares of land
Crews were called to a grass fire in Nose Hill Park that stretched across two hectares of land.
Flames run win streak to six in a row with victory over Islanders
It took a while to get in the lineup and stay in the lineup, but Flames Adam Ruzicka is starting to flash his potential.
Operations at Coutts, Alta., crossing disrupted until further notice
Officials with the Canada Border Services Agency say it is temporarily unable to provide services at the Coutts, Alta., crossing due to the ongoing protest taking place nearby.
Industry, provincial lobbying weaken proposed federal coal effluent rules: critics
The federal government has bowed to provincial and industry lobbying in weakening proposed standards for coal mining effluent, critics say.
Bayern Munich says Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies is on road to recovery
Canadian star fullback Alphonso Davies is on the mend, according to Bayern Munich.
'You couldn't shovel it out': Some Edmontonians turning to private contractors for windrow clearing
Complaints about the windrows left behind after city crews completed residential blading have given some local contractors a boost in business.
B.C. border crossing closed as protesters remain in the area, RCMP say
The Pacific Highway border crossing in south Surrey, B.C., is closed to the public in the wake of Saturday's anti-mandate protests, local Mounties said Sunday.
UBC residents petitioning to save trees threatened by campus development
Neighbours of a proposed development on the University of British Columbia's Vancouver campus are calling for changes to the plan in hopes of preserving dozens of trees in the area.
Cowichan Valley business owners call for end of B.C. Vaccine Card
Aaron Scally says B.C.'s vaccine card is hurting business at his brewery in Duncan. He's one of multiple business owners in the Cowichan Valley who say the province should now scrap the program.