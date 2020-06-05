Advertisement
Kitchener News | Local Breaking | CTV News Kitchener
Missing 16-year-old girl in Cambridge found safely
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 10:15AM EDT Last Updated Friday, June 5, 2020 5:20PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say a 16-year-old girl from Cambridge has been found safely.
UPDATE: the missing 16-year-old Cambridge female has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 5, 2020
Police are thanking the public for their assistance.
The girl was originally reported missing on Thursday.