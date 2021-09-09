Missing 13-year-old Kitchener girl last seen in Alberta located safely
A missing 13-year-old Kitchener girl who was last seen in Alberta has been located safely, Waterloo regional police say.
Thursday afternoon, police issued a release seeking the public's assistance locating the girl, who was reported missing on Wednesday. She was believed to be travelling with a man and was last seen in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Waterloo regional police tweeted that the girl had been located safely.
