Missing 13-year-old girl found: Brantford police
A missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Brantford on Tuesday night has been found.
The Brantford Police Service confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday evening that the girl has been located.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three key takeaways from the three-person Conservative leadership debate
On Wednesday night in Ottawa, three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidates took part in the third and final official debate of the 2022 race. Candidates Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest delved into some of the top issues of the campaign. Here are the main takeaways from tonight's discussion.
As it happened: The final 2022 Conservative leadership debate
Three of the five Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber and Jean Charest debated one last time in both official languages in Ottawa on Aug. 3. Leslyn Lewis and Pierre Poilievre opted to skip the debate. Here are our reporters' real-time updates as the event unfolded.
Charest pressed on political future after Conservative leadership race
Jean Charest spent the last official debate of the federal Conservative leadership race on Wednesday stressing that his experience as a political leader is what the party needs to unite.
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believe the same shooter was behind two separate but related shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
'Renowned' Ontario doctor who worked until 102 dies
A 'renowned' Ontario doctor, who worked until the age of 102 – marking him as one of the oldest people to ever practice medicine in North America – has died.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says
Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said.
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
London
-
Rainfall warning in effect for London region, severe thunderstorm watch lifted
Wednesday’s hot and sticky weather shaped up to create a volatile forecast as Environment Canada issued multiple tornado warnings and watches, and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches across the region.
-
Two teens stabbed in London: Police
London police say two teens were stabbed in south London on Tuesday night.
-
London police request public’s help identifying suspect after woman, teen girl sexually assaulted
London police are requesting the public’s help identifying a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and sexually propositioned a teenaged girl in north London on Tuesday, according to police.
Windsor
-
Severe thunderstorm watch lifted for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent remains under a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Wednesday.
-
'It is a nightmare': Windsor-Essex residents lament slow rollout of paediatric COVID-19 vaccinations
It’s been two weeks since the province announced the availability of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children under five, but finding a place in Windsor-Essex to get your child vaccinated is proving to be a difficult task.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continues
As temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.
Barrie
-
Artists slated to perform at Ever After Music Festival announce cancellations
With just over a week to go until the Ever After Music Festival is set to kick off, some artists have taken to social media announcing their shows have been cancelled.
-
Owen Sound police officer honoured after donating part of liver to co-worker
Owen Sound Police Officer Cory Fernando donated part of her liver to her co-worker, who has cystic fibrosis, earlier this year.
-
Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce.
Northern Ontario
-
Crime decreases downtown but still calls for improvement
Recent stats from the Greater Sudbury Police Service show a decrease in reported incidents downtown.
-
Sudbury’s Lorraine Street transitional housing complex costs are rising
According to a recent report, the cost of the proposed transitional housing complex in a residential neighbourhood has increased by $4 million.
-
Tourism picking up in North Bay due to different activities
With summer still in full swing, the hope is people will take a trip here, enjoy the scenic view, catch a show or spend money in the city and then come back again.
Ottawa
-
Man, 29, charged following Parliament Hill ramming incident
A 29-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges following an incident early Wednesday morning in which a vehicle rammed a gate on Parliament Hill. Police said Wednesday someone drove an unauthorized vehicle into the front gates on Wellington Street at around 3:30 a.m.
-
Young man credited with saving family after jet ski capsizes on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Service is thanking a young man for helping to save a family after their jet ski capsized on the Ottawa River Wednesday.
-
Health-care system 'beyond crisis' Ottawa nurse says, as premier touts spending
An Ottawa nurse says Ontario's health-care system is 'beyond crisis' as premier Doug Ford touts billions in spending but no new plan to address staffing shortages.
Toronto
-
GTA gas prices set to fall to lowest point since April 13
Gas prices in the GTA are set to drop by an average of 12 cents a litre by Friday morning, bringing the cost of fuel down to a nearly four-month low.
-
Cyclist hit by Toronto police cruiser in bike lane prompts calls to diffuse police presence in High Park
A Toronto lawyer is calling on the mayor’s office to diffuse police presence in High Park after a cyclist was hit by a police cruiser while riding in the bike lane Tuesday evening
-
Nearly 1 in 2 nurses in Ontario considering leaving their jobs: poll
Almost 70 per cent of nurses in Ontario say they can’t provide adequate care for patients due to insufficient time and resources, and nearly one in two are considering leaving the profession, a new survey suggests.
Montreal
-
Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings
Montreal police believe the same shooter was behind two separate but related shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.
-
Nearly half of Quebecers would support Legault in the next election: poll
More than twice as many Quebecers would vote for the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) as for the Liberals (PLQ) or Quebec Solidaire (QS) if the provincial election were held today, a new Leger survey has found.
-
Man gunned down on Laval boulevard, police say
Police in the Montreal area are investigating a third deadly shooting just over a 24-hour period.
Atlantic
-
Pilot project launched in N.B. hospitals following emergency room death
Horizon Health in New Brunswick says it has quickly created a new pilot project inside waiting rooms at the authority's five regional hospital emergency departments.
-
'There are lives on the line': Motorists urged to slow down in construction zones after flagger struck
Police and safety advocates in Fredericton are warning drivers to pay more attention when approaching a construction zone after a flagperson was struck and seriously injured Tuesday morning.
-
Kalin’s Call: Heat warnings expanded in the Maritimes
With hot and humid weather expected in the days to come, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings across Nova Scotia and into southern New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Industrial building fire on Symington Road, cause of fire needs further investigation
Firefighters from the RM of Springfield responded to a fire on the outskirts of Winnipeg Wednesday afternoon.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
13-year-old charged following unprovoked playground stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 13-year-old girl from Winnipeg has been charged following a stabbing in a playground in the city’s north.
Calgary
-
Smoke from BC wildfires rolls in to Calgary
Smoke from a handful of wildfires in B.C. is starting to roll into Calgary
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise, Calgarians mixed on whether to react
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise, and despite a recent dip waste water tracking data in Calgary is as high as points in the sixth wave, but some Calgarians are hesitant to adjust behaviours or see a return of public health restrictions.
-
Edmonton
-
Going ‘cavewoman style’: Woman recounts saving a 7-year old boy from cougar attack
Alishea Morrison said she acted on pure instinct when she saved seven-year old Cason Feuser from a cougar attack Sunday.
-
'No vehicle is sold noisy': Edmonton councillor launches petition to target loud vehicles on city streets
Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz has launched a petition asking the city to look into increasing fines and automated enforcement or an outright ban to curb noisy vehicles in the city.
-
Athabasca University responds to UCP in fight over "near-virtual" policy
An Alberta online university facing a potential multimillion-dollar cut in a policy fight with the province says it will consider the government’s latest demand but has not committed to complying with it.
Vancouver
-
'It doesn't feel like justice is served': Outrage as Surrey, B.C., wife killer gets day parole
Advocates for victims of domestic violence are outraged a Surrey, B.C., man who killed his pregnant wife 16 years ago has been granted day parole.
-
'Too close for comfort': B.C. Interior wildfire moves closer to some homes
Dozens more homes are now on evacuation alert as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn in B.C.'s Interior.
-
CTV News journalist connects with his large Indigenous family for first time
From Vancouver, it takes the whole day to get to Alert Bay off the northern tip of Vancouver Island. For CTV News reporter Ben Miljure, it’s taken his whole life.