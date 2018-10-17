Featured
Missing 13-year-old found: police
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 4:00PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 17, 2018 6:41PM EDT
Wellington County OPP were requesting public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
Anika Ladouceur was last seen on Oct. 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Erin Public School.
Police said in a press release that they believed that she had left the property. There was concern for her well-being.
An update released just after 6:15 p.m. said that Ladouceur was found in good health and returned home safely.
OPP thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.