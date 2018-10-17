

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP were requesting public assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Anika Ladouceur was last seen on Oct. 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Erin Public School.

Police said in a press release that they believed that she had left the property. There was concern for her well-being.

An update released just after 6:15 p.m. said that Ladouceur was found in good health and returned home safely.

OPP thanked the public for their assistance in finding her.