Missing 10-year-old girl found safe
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, December 23, 2019 3:21PM EST Last Updated Monday, December 23, 2019 3:31PM EST
KITCHENER -- A 10-year-old girl has been found after she went missing in Wilmot Township.
Police say that she had last been seen near Queen Street and Bleams Road at around 2:15 p.m.
About an hour later, police said on Twitter that she had gone missing.
Shortly after, she was found safe.
Police have not shared any more details about her disappearance.