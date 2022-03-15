Missing 10-year-old girl found deceased in West Perth
The 10-year-old girl, who went missing at Whirl Creek in Mitchell over a week ago, was found deceased on Monday.
On Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the body of Taleya Paris of West Perth was located shortly before 3 p.m.
Members of the OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, canine unit, underwater search and recovery unit and aviation services searched for the child since March 6.
Monday marked the ninth day of the search, with the effort extending about 25 km down the Thames River to St. Marys.
OPP said the death is not considered suspicious.
No further information has been released at this time.
