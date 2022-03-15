Missing 10-year-old girl found deceased in West Perth

Searchers at Whirl Creek in Mitchell. (Courtesy: Perth East and West Perth Fire Departments) Searchers at Whirl Creek in Mitchell. (Courtesy: Perth East and West Perth Fire Departments)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LIVE @ 10:30 EDT

LIVE @ 10:30 EDT | President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to address Canada's Parliament today

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will virtually address Canada's Parliament today, where he's expected to speak about the ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine. In his joint address to members of the House of Commons and Senate inside the House chamber, Zelensky will likely also revive his continued calls for further urgent assistance.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver