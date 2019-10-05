

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





kITCHENER - A new Miss Oktoberfest was crowned at the 51st Miss Oktoberfest Gala on Friday night.

The event celebrated young women in the spirit of Oktoberfest.

There were nine women in the running, but Erin Wetzel came out on top.

"Each year the search for Miss Oktoberfest identifies an outstanding young woman who can represent both our festival and the community at more than 200 appearances," Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest executive director Alfred Lowrick said in a press release.

Wetzel succeeds Sandra Dynka, who was Miss Oktoberfest 2018.

The event took place at LOT42 in Kitchener.

A dinner and an auction preceded the crowning.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest kicks off on Oct. 11.