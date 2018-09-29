

CTV Kitchener





The annual crowning of Miss Oktoberfest took place at the 50th Miss Oktoberfest Gala on Friday evening.

The event celebrated young women in the spirit of Oktoberfest.

Nine women were in the running, but ultimately Sandra Dynka was crowned.

She succeeds Mikaila Emrich, who was Miss Oktoberfest 2017.

The runner up was Allison Isles.

A dinner and an auction preceded the crowning.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Oktoberfest in Waterloo Region.