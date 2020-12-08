KITCHENER -- Police in Listowel say they've cleared up an incident wherein two ATM service people were mistaken for thieves.

According to police, the pair went to a gas station on Mitchell Road South on Nov. 28 at around 12:30 p.m. to service an ATM.

"After a series of miscommunications, the two people left the business," a news release from police read in part.

The incident was originally reported by a staff member at the gas station as an attempt to steal cash.

On Wednesday, police said that the pair involved were identified and that nothing criminal occurred in the incident.

The Perth County OPP is reminding people to continue to report any suspicious behaviour, as frauds and thefts can happen anywhere at any time.