Mischievous activity at Burford Community Centre

Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for help after mischievous activity was reported at the Burford Community Centre.

Police said two unknown suspects went to the building on Potter Drive around 8:40 p.m. on June 4.

Police were called to the community centre on June 6 to investigate a mischief call.

Two suspects were caught on camera loitering at the scene, but it is unclear was the ‘mischievous activity’ involved.

Two suspects are seen in these OPP provided photos from the Burford Community Centre. (Courtesy: OPP)

One suspect was wearing a white tank top, dark pants, and brown footwear.

The other suspect was dressed in a black shirt, dark pants, and black footwear.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.