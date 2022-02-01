Minor sports resume throughout Waterloo Region

As of Monday, COVID-19 restrictions have eased across the province, and local minor athletes can finally return to the ice, court and field across Waterloo Region.

MINOR HOCKEY

ALLIANCE Hockey, which works in conjunction with local minor hockey associations, released its schedule to coaches and players with hockey activities resuming on Jan. 31.

ALLIANCE Hockey is affiliated with 30 minor hockey associations and clubs, including the following:

Brantford Church Hockey League

Brantford Minor Hockey

Cambridge Minor Hockey

Huron-Perth Lakers

Kitchener Minor Hockey

Stratford Minor Hockey

Stratford Rotary Hockey

Waterloo Minor Hockey

Woodstock Minor Hockey

ALLIANCE Hockey executive director Tony Martindale said unlike in previous seasons, most teams, ranging from house league to rep, will play into the end of March followed by championship play which will run into April. He said the extension is aimed at making up as many games as possible.

"What we did at certain levels was just resume our schedule, and at other levels we were able to play longer," Martindale said. "We’re able to play into the end of March, which meant that we were able to extend the season for a lot of our participants."

Season schedules will run through march break and teams are not permitted to commit to playing new tournaments.

Martindale said teams will play with reduced roster sizes and can call up more affiliated players to fill shortages.

Martindale said he's optimistic there won’t be another league shutdown, but if the season had to pause again, the association wouldn’t be able to extend the campaign any further.

"We’ve already extended the season two weeks based on our previous season," Martindale said. "To move any further, just can’t do it. We’re gonna knock on wood and hope that nothing happens and that we’re able to have a clean runway from the first of January to the end of March."

Families are asked to follow-up with their particular hockey association and municipality for more information on restrictions for indoor spectating and season scheduling.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place for players, coaches and staff.

For families and players who aren’t comfortable with returning to play, Martindale said refunds are entirely up to the individual hockey association the player is registered with.

KITCHENER SOCCER CLUB

Soccer players with the Kitchener Soccer Club are back on the pitch.

All soccer activities resumed on Monday. Kitchener Soccer Club marketing and communications representative Danielle Byers told CTV News that indoor soccer seasons have resumed for each house league age group.

Byers added that training resumed for all competitive teams and the U17 boys are back to playing games in an indoor league.

According to the club, the season was pushed back to accommodate for the time lost due to provincial restrictions and COVID-19.

The Kitchener Soccer Club will also reimburse families for each game missed by the end of the season.

More information on minor sports will be added when available.