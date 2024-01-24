KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery

    (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener) (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
    A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.

    Guelph police were called to pharmacy at Gordon Street and Kortright Road around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

    Police say an employee saw three people go into the pharmacy and managed to get to a nearby business to call 911.

    Another employee needed to be treated at the hospital after they were hit by one of the suspects, according to a news release.

    The suspects are described as three Black males, with one carrying a knife. Two were dressed in all black, one was wearing a white sweater, and all three wore masks and gloves.

    The three suspects left before police arrived and were last seen heading south on Gordon Street in a white Chevrolet Cruze that had been previously reported stolen.

    Around an hour and a half earlier, Waterloo regional police were called to an attempted robbery at a Cambridge pharmacy.

    Police say this incident also involved three males, with one of them carrying a knife. The suspects fled in a white sedan police believe might be a Chevrolet Cruze.

    Roughly 24 hours before the Cambridge robbery, three males allegedly robbed a Kitchener pharmacy, with one of them again having a knife.

    For this incident, the three suspects fled in a dark-coloured vehicle.

    Police have not confirmed whether these three robberies are related.

