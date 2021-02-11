Advertisement
Minor injuries after SUV, transport truck collide on Highway 403
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 9:06PM EST
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say there were only minor injuries after a collision between an SUV and transport truck on Highway 403.
Officials tweeted about the incident around 6 p.m. It happened in Brant County between Townline Road and Rest Acres Road.
"Drivers lucky to walk away from crash minor injuries," the tweet said in part.
Police say they're still investigating what caused the crash.