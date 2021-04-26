KITCHENER -- A multi-vehicle collision and tractor-trailer fire closed Highway 403 near Woodstock, Ont. on Monday afternoon.

Brant County OPP responded to the collision near Highway 25 around 1 p.m.

Officials said a tractor-trailer caught on fire and several other vehicles were involved.

According to police, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers at the scene said the clean up would be extensive.

"There's usually significant damage to the road, so that will have to be inspected and cleaned up," said Const. Conrad Vitalis.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The OPP also responded to a rollover collision on Highway 401 near Guelph line on Monday afternoon. No one was injured in that collision.