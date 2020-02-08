KITCHENER -- Here's what you can buy in other cities for the average price of a home in Waterloo Region

After the region's latest housing prices numbers were released, it was time to look across the country.

For the average price of a house in Waterloo Region, what can you get in other cities around Canada?

That number hit $670,944 in January, spurred partly by a housing inventory that was almost two-thirds lower than normal.

From Surrey, B.C. to St. John's, N.L., we took a look at a number of houses around the country running for the same price.

Six new charges laid against former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist, total number of alleged victims now 69

A former neurologist is now facing charges in relation to 69 alleged victims of sexual assault.

It is now one of the largest sexual assault investigations of its kind in Ontario.

Jeffrey Sloka spent several years practicing at Grand River Hospital. His license was revoked in April 2019, after the first five patients came forward with complaints.

All of the alleged incidents happened between 2010 and 2017.

'This is ridiculous': Father upset with response to hockey brawl

A fight that broke out on a Brantford ice rink left four teen players suspended, but a parent who watched the game says he's upset with how parents and coaches responded.

Tim Taylor says he watched four Brantford players hitting a Waterloo player who was down on the ground.

Two players on either side have been suspended after the brawl.

While that was bad enough, Taylor says he's most surprised by what happened next.

"Right after the play you can see the players go to the bench and the coaches are high-fiving them and tapping them on the head and saying, 'Good job,'" says Taylor.

All of the players involved are between 13 and 14.

Man killed in Kitchener hit-and-run identified

Regional police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run.

Wojciech Plaga, 39, was found dead in the area of Ira Needles Boulevard and Highland Road West.

Police believe he was hit sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning. His body was found late Monday morning.

The stretch of road has no sidewalks or street lights, making some pedestrians who walk the route nervous.

Regional Coun. Tom Galloway says that improvements to Highland Road are set to begin this year.

Waterloo man being quarantined at CFB Trenton

A Waterloo man was among the 250 Canadians who were flown from China to Canadian Forces Base Trenton.

He will spend the next 14 days quarantined at an airbase hotel as a precaution so that they can be monitored for novel coronavirus.

The man and his family asked not to be identified.

Dr. Hsui Li Wang, the acting Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Waterloo, says it’s important to be informed.

"Unfortunately in these times misinformation can spread. That can lead to stereotyping and discrimination."