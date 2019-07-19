

CTV Kitchener





A young person has been charged with robbery after allegedly stealing from a man in Kitchener on Thursday night, police say.

The robbery happened in the area of Fischer Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard.

Waterloo Regional Police say the suspect assaulted an 18-year-old man before stealing from him.

The suspect then fled the area but was located and arrested, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police did not release the name, gender or age of the suspect that was charged.