

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





The likely culprit of what killed off the carp in Alder Lake near New Dundee has been identified.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry it was Koi Herpesvirus that likely killed the fish.

In August local residents noticed hundreds of dead fish floating in the lake.

At first it was thought an algae bloom may be to blame.

Officials with the ministry say the Koi Herpesvirus poses no risk to human health and it is not a food safety concern.

The ministry says the virus is highly infectious and causes disease in certain species of freshwater fish.

The disease is most often seen when water temperatures increase and fish are crowded especially during spawning.