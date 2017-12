CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway at a business in Wilmot Township after a man was seriously hurt Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. on a private property on Huron Road.

Police say a 57-year-old Brantford man was reversing his vehicle when he lost control and struck an employee at the business.

The employee, a 57-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour is also investigating.