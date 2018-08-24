

CTV Kitchener





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a man was hit in the head by a flying object at a Kitchener business Friday.

Police were called to the Kitchener business on Courtland and Hayward Avenues around 9 a.m. for initial reports that the victim had been shot in the head.

Officers arrived on scene with a police dog in tow, but it was quickly determined that it was an industrial accident.

The man was taken to hospital to be checked out, but officials believe his injuries are minor.

Officials say it still remains unclear what hit the man, but note that some roofers were working nearby.

“As it turns out there is no foul play here, it’s an industrial accident and the Ministry of Labour will be investigating,” said WRPS Inspector John Goodman.

The Ministry of Labour has yet to comment on the incident.