There may be more autonomous vehicles on the roads of Ontario in the near future.

Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek announced changes to self-driving car regulations at the University of Waterloo on Tuesday morning.

The province will now allow “level three” autonomous cars on the roads.

This means a vehicle will still need a driver in the car, but they will be able to take their hands off the wheel and their foot off the pedal.

Researchers will now be able to do more advance testing on the roadways.

The province says all autonomous vehicles will still have to abide by strict rules and existing driving laws, including those that involve impaired and distracted driving.

The move is in an effort to open up more business opportunities and for Ontario to hopefully become a world leader in self-driving technology.