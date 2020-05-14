KITCHENER -- During a time of stress and uncertainty, an unexpected visitor can make a big difference.

This was the case for dozens of seniors in Guelph when a miniature therapy horse named Gracie stopped in for a window visit.

On Wednesday, Gracie galloped around the Stone Lodge Retirement Residence meeting residents.

“They were so sweet. They wanted to know her name, how old she is. You know, is she a pony? Is she a mini horse?” says Helen Vanos, Gracie’s owner.

Last year, Gracie spent an afternoon inside the long-term care home providing stress relief.

Since that is not possible this year, her owner decided it would be great to surprise residents and organize a non-contact therapy session.

“People like to tell her stories too,” says Vanos.

Research shows therapy animals can help lower blood pressure, alleviate stress, and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.