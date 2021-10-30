Milverton holds candy drive for kids affected by school outbreak

Milverton -

Volunteers are collecting Halloween candy for kids who won’t be able to trick-or-treat this year after a COVID-19 outbreak at Milverton Public School forced them to self-isolate.

On Thursday, on its Twitter account, it was announced the school would close immediately to shift to online learning.

“I bet they’re disappointed but, at least they will be able to get some candy bags,” Emily Erb, a grade 3 student at the school, told CTV News.

Huron Perth Public Health listed 10 positive cases, nine of them were among students.

“Unfortunate because there are so many kids in isolation but it’s trying to make the best of a bad situation,” said Sandra Kuepfer, who came up with the idea after two of her kids came in close contact with a positive case last Halloween and had to stay at home.

Both kids attend Milverton Public School and have been forced to self-isolate for a second straight year.

“My 10-year-old decided he might give up on Halloween,” Kuepfer said.

The Perth East Fire Department volunteered to deliver the candy to the students. Capt. Mike Carter said he’s amazed by what his community has done.

“We’ll be busy but it will be a lot of fun,” Capt. Carter said. “We’ll be doing all four little communities [bringing] a truck in each one.”

At least 180 students have signed up for a bag to be delivered to their door on Halloween night.

According to the Milverton Public School website, the school has a student population of just under 300 students from junior kindergarten to grade 8.

The Avon Maitland District School Board website says 13 classes were affected by the closure.