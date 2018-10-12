

CTV Kitchener





Early damage estimates are around $3 million after one of the largest hay barns in the province burned down.

The barn on Vienna Line in Aylmer caught fire around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials were still dealing with smoldering hay the next day.

“Because it’s hay and because the density when hay is actually bailed, when it does start a fire and that, trying to put it out, foam is not effective,” said Rick Corless, District Chief of the Malahide station. “You actually have to spread this material out.”

No people our livestock were inside, but one firefighter was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The damage to the barn, less than one year old, and the hay within was estimated at $3 million.

Local firefighters said it was one of the largest fires they had ever fought.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to investigate, and as such no cause has been determined.

Crews were expected to remain on-scene over the weekend.