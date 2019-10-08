WATERLOO – Viewers digesting Monday night's debate may be feeling a little empty.

That was the sentiment, at least, among Waterloo's most powerful voting group.

Millennials make up about 37 per cent of the electorate in this election and so far, what they've heard hasn't exactly resonated.

"The environment is a huge aspect that a lot of people, I feel like, don't put enough emphasis on," says one student at Wilfrid Laurier University.

CTV spoke to several students the morning after the debate. All say they've kept an open mind so far during the campaign.

Four years ago, the youth vote jumped 20 per cent, with pundits crediting millennials for giving the Liberal Party of Canada a majority.

Now, some students say this election is different. Some of them voted in 2015. Some didn't.

With so many promises from politicians this year, millennials are looking for concrete plans.

Healthcare, education, taxes and the environment are all priorities.

"I actually wrote an economics paper on universal healthcare and, though it is an important right in Canada and not a lot of other countries have it, it is a bit of a flawed system and needs to be revised, I think," another student told CTV.

