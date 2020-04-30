KITCHENER -- A man originally from Guelph is one of five military personnel who are missing after a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece.

According to the Department of National Defence, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, an airborne electronic sensor operator from Guelph, is one of the five people missing.

One person has been confirmed dead: authorities identified Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, a maritime systems engineering officer originally from Toronto, on Thursday.

Four other military personnel are missing, as well. They have been identified as:

Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald, a pilot originally from New Glasgow, N.S.

Capt. Kevin Hagen, a pilot originally from Nanaimo, B.C.

Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, an air combat systems officer originally from Trois- Rivières, Que.

Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, a naval weapons officer from originally from Truro, N.S.

"They are all heroes," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference on Thursday. "On behalf of all Canadians, I would like to offer my support to the family and friends and to the members of the Canadian Armed Forces, to the people of Halifax and to the people of Nova Scotia. We are with you."

The HMCS Fredericton is searching for the five members of the helicopter's crew who are still missing, assisted by Canada's NATO allies.

The helicopter had been deployed in the Mediterranean Sea and had been conducting training with Italian and Turkish ships.

A flight safety investigation will be conducted in order to identify preventative measures to prevent or reduce the risk of future incidents.