KITCHENER -- Although Thursday started off with a bright colourful sunrise, grey skies stuck around for much of the day, and partnered with cool temperatures and scattered showers. Clouds are set to clear through Friday and temperatures climbing to near seasonal.

Seasonal for Kitchener-Waterloo is about 14 degrees, with a low of 3. Clouds may linger early Friday but a mix of sun & cloud is expected for most the day.

As for the weekend. Saturday starts off with sunshine. Clouds are forecast to roll in through the afternoon from west to east, ahead of a chance of showers. At this point in time periods of rain are expected in Waterloo Region Saturday night and Sunday.

Any precipitation that falls overnight could transition to wet snow for some as our lows are expected to be near the freezing mark. Sunshine returns early next week before a potential mid-week system bringing more rain to the region.

Here’s your long range forecast.