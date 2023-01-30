Mike Schreiner responds to liberal’s plea for a greener leader

Ontario Greens leader and MPP for Guelph, Mike Schreiner, said he is going to take time to "think about the arguments" following an open letter request for him to lead the Ontario Liberals.

The letter, published Sunday by several Ontario Liberal Party members, is urging Schreiner to run in the party’s leadership race. It states that the party needs to, “rediscover a politics of purpose and principle”.

It is signed by forty of Ontario Liberal party members, but wasn’t officially endorsed by the party itself.

Former cabinet minister Kat Graham, who finished third in the 2020 Liberal leadership race tweeted the letter with the hashtag ‘DraftMikeSchreiner’.

Schreiner broke his silence on Monday with a statement saying, “I’ve always said that I have no ambition to lead any party other than the Ontario Green Party…I’m going to ask people to give me time to think about their arguments.”

Schreiner added that he needs time to know what his constituents in Guelph, colleagues in the Green Party, and people across Ontario think about this letter. He concluded by saying that he’s focused on his constituents and protecting the green belt.

Here’s my response to the open letter I received from a group of Ontario Liberals yesterday. pic.twitter.com/zeaypHnG2A — Mike Schreiner (@MikeSchreiner) January 30, 2023

The liberal leadership race hasn’t officially begun, as the date of the campaign will be announced in March at the party’s annual general meeting.

John Fraser is serving as the party’s interim leader following the resignation of Steven Del Duca in the wake of the last provincial election held on June 2.

Local liberal organizer Bryan Stortz, and former cabinet minister and Kitchener Centre MPP, John Milloy, are among those that want Schreiner to take a run at the party’s leadership.

“We are a part of eight seats,” said Milloy. “The only way we can be successful is to grow. We’re not some exclusive club where you need to pay your dues. What we should be doing is reaching out non-stop and trying to get new blood, new energy, new people involved.”

Milloy added that after two poor showings in provincial elections where the party has failed to achieve official party status at Queen’s Park, it’s time to do politics differently.

Over the last few months Schreiner - who was the first Green Party MPP to be elected in Ontario in 2018 - has been combatting rumours that he will run for leadership of the opposing party.

While Schreiner’s response may not give a definitive answer, many liberals are still hopeful for the future, and a website was even created to entice Schreiner.

With files from CTV Toronto