People from Stratford, Owen Sound and small communities in Oxford, Huron and Bruce counties have recently been charged with offences relating to the sexual exploitation of children.

The arrests all occurred in February. Police say there is no connection between the cases – with one exception.

Here is an overview of the cases, based on information from the OPP:

A 29-year-old Owen Sound man was charged with possessing and distributing child porn in January following a tip from American authorities about images of children being sexually abused that had been shared online

A tip about an image of child sexual abuse being uploaded led police to a home in Fordwich, north of Listowel, where a 49-year-old man was arrested on charges of possessing, accessing and making available child porn. Police say they found stolen goods and illegal drugs on the same property, leading to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on charges of possession of property obtained by crime, drug possession and breach of a court order

A 36-year-old man from Kintore, west of Woodstock, was arrested last week. Police say images of child sexual abuse were on two computers in the home. The man faces charges of possessing and accessing child porn, as well as marijuana possession and breaching court orders

Computers allegedly containing images of child sexual abuse were seized from a home in Walkerton, leading to the arrest of a 31-year-old man on charges of possessing child porn and making it available

A 47-year-old man from Formosa, outside Walkerton, is facing charges of accessing, possessing and making available child pornography following what police call “an online, undercover investigation”

Police arrested a 35-year-old Stratford man on charges of accessing, possessing and making available child pornography following a police search of a home in that city

Police say some of the arrestees have been convicted of sexual offences against children and/or child porn-related offences in the past.