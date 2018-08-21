

CTV Kitchener





Two films created over 50 years ago have been selling out at the Kitchener Public Library.

One of the videos was created when Kitchener had a population of just 44,000.

The short movies explain in detail the link between industry in Kitchener and insurance in Waterloo.

The cities were already known then as the twin cities.

Factories and farming were highlighted as Kitchener's calling cards.

“We’ve gone from manufacturing and heavy industry to high tech,” said Karen Ball-Pyatt, local history librarian at the KPL.

The tinny voice of the announcer bragged then about a modern electric trolley bus system, equal parts foreign and familiar as the new light rail that has caused construction in the city for years.

Screenings of the film have been so popular that an additional one was added.

That one had room for 200 people, and also sold out quickly.

The library hopes to screen the film again in the winter.