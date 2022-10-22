'Microforest' planted at Kitchener school

Staff and students at Wilson Avenue Public School broke ground on Kitchener’s newest green space Saturday.

More than 100 native trees and shrubs were planted at the school to create what Sustainable Waterloo Region (SWR) calls a “microforest.”

“We have some silver maples, silver red maple mix. We have some sumacs, we have some cedars and birches,” said Emma Fox, community engagement management with SWR.

“Especially in an urban environment where we don’t have as many tree spaces and green spaces, it’s really great to have these trees.”

Though they’re currently just saplings, over the years the trees planted Saturday will transform the park outside Wilson Avenue Public School.

“There’s some trees here that will get 50, 60 feet tall,” said teacher Cole Korte.

For students who planted the trees, they’ll grow alongside them.

“It’ll be fun for them to see the trees grow as they grow along,” said parent Vijay Kumar Drambadia.

Five Waterloo Region District School Board schools are planting microforests this year. Each costs around $5,000 and is funded by local sponsors.

Many of the native species should be fully grown in the next 20 to 30 years, with students helping to maintain the space.

“I want to come back in 10 or 15 years and see what it looks like,” said Fox.