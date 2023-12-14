Microbreweries weigh in on planned convenience store beer sales

Despite being more than two years away from beer and wine being sold in convenience stores, Counterpoint Brewing Co. in Kitchener is interested in the chance to get in on the sales.

“It's very exciting to hear that there is going to be another avenue for us or other small breweries, and large breweries of course, to sell their product,” owner Graeme Kobayashi said.

Graeme Kobayashi, Owner of Counterpoint Brewing Co. in Kitchener on Dec. 14, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Kobayashi said 90 per cent of Counterpoint’s sales are at their tap room. The rest are at local restaurants and bars.

He said convenience stores offer great foot traffic, but may cause major changes for business.

“There's always the potential that people may not visit us as often if they can get our beer elsewhere, so I think hopefully we're able to grow,” Kobayashi said.

Counterpoint doesn’t have product in the Beer Store or LCBO, mainly because of supply challenges. Kobayashi said convenience stores would likely be similar.

“Selling beer through these avenues would mean potentially more work, more staff, and of course competing with macro-beer,” Kobayashi said.

Beer pouring at Counterpoint Brewing Co. in Kitchener on Dec. 14, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

James Lamb, a worker and co-owner of Together We're Bitter Co-operative Brewing shares some of those feelings.

“We don't make enough beer to satisfy the needs for the LCBO and I assume that it would be similar for the convenience stores,” Lamb said.

Together We’re Bitter Co-operative Brewing in Kitchener doesn't expect this to change much for them, but hopes there will be recycling programs associated with convenience store sales and ways for the money to go back into the community.

“My concern comes from any sales that would be taken away from the LCBO where profits are put back into social programs, put back into the province,” Lamb said.

BAKERY PLANNING TO SELL BEER

While the microbreweries say they will continue focussing on making most of their sales from their taprooms, a bakery here in Kitchener said they're excited for the opportunity to possibly sell local beer.

“I think it's great if that gives me the ability to support small vineyards and small breweries. Because that's what we're about, we're about supporting local,” Aura Hertzog, owner of AURA-LA Pastries + Provisions said.

AURA-LA Pastries + Provisions' sign is seen on Dec. 14, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

The bakery’s business license falls under being a convenience store. Located on the corner of Frederick Street and Filbert Street in Kitchener, Hertzog believes it will better serve people in the area.

“There is a need in this community. Not everybody necessarily has a car that can get up to a liquor store or a beer store,” Hertzog said.