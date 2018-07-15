

CTV Kitchener





Temara Brown has operated a micro sanctuary for chickens for the last decade.

“A micro sanctuary is basically anywhere that gives a safe, forever home to an animal,” she said.

She has nearly 50 chickens, most of which were egg-laying chickens, which she said would have otherwise gone to slaughter. Egg-laying chickens are disposed of at around age two, when their egg producing declines.

Brown grew up with chickens as companion animals in her family, much like a cat or dog, which is why she felt she had to do something about it.

She opened her micro sanctuary near Cambridge to let the animals live the rest of their lives without obligations.

Currently, 43 hens and four roosters call her property home.