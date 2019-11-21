

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





GUELPH – The company behind GO Transit says electrification is the key to bringing all-day service to the area.

Metrolinx representatives were in Guelph Wednesday night to talk to residents about why electrifying the corridor is the next step to take.

The company says the process would make trains run faster, quieter, and cleaner, and needs to be done before full capacity is reached.

A billion-dollar proposal surfaced earlier this week that would bring the two-way all-day GO service to Waterloo Region by 2025.

The proposal still needs to be approved, but regional officials say the investment could produce over $15 billion in economic output.

Metrolinx adds that they are also working on building a fourth track on the Kitchener Line to help reduce delays caused by traffic.