Metrolinx announces new Hamilton-Waterloo bus, expanded weekend service to Toronto

Metrolinx is expanding GO train service on the Kitchener line and adding a new GO bus route from Waterloo to Hamilton.

The agency says the changes will go into effect April 8.

GO TRAIN SERVICE

GO Transit is introducing two-way weekend train service on the Kitchener Line.

It will run hourly in both directions between Mount Pleasant in Brampton and Union Station.

The first eastbound trip departs Mount Pleasant GO at 7:49 a.m. and the last leaves at 10:49 p.m.

The first westbound trip departs Union Station at 8:51 a.m. and the last leaves at 11:51 p.m.

Metrolinx also says new weekend GO bus service on routes 30 and 33 will “seamlessly” connect with GO trains at Mount Pleasant and Bramalea station to take commuters to Guelph, Kitchener and Waterloo.

GO BUS SERVICE

GO Transit says it’s making improvements to its bus network, including more frequent trips and connections to major destinations like transit hubs, business parks, post-secondary schools and shopping centres.

As part of that plan, they’re launching new weekday service from Waterloo to Hamilton with stops in Kitchener and Guelph. The stops will make it easier for riders to connect to GO train stations and the LRT, as well as Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Waterloo, University of Guelph and McMaster University.

GO says route 17 will reduce the travel time between Hamilton and Waterloo, Kitchener and Guelph by more than an hour.