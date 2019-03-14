

CTV Kitchener





A man is facing a number of charges in connection to an arrest in Cambridge.

Regional police responded to Hilltop Drive on Wednesday at around 9:40 p.m.

The male, 39 and from Cambridge, was arrested for on outstanding assault and threat charges.

Police say they seized suspected meth and stolen property after he was arrested.

He was then charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

He’s due in court on March 10 to answer the charges.