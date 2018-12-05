

CTV Kitchener





Two people have been charged after a search warrant was executed at a Kitchener address.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service carried out the warrant on Daniel Avenue on Dec. 4.

Police say they seized crystal meth as a result of the investigation.

Four people who live in Kitchener were arrested. Two, a male and female, were charged and were in police custody as of Wednesday.

The other two males were released unconditionally.

Police did not release further details.