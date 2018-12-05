Featured
Meth seized, two charged after search warrant executed in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 11:36AM EST
Two people have been charged after a search warrant was executed at a Kitchener address.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service carried out the warrant on Daniel Avenue on Dec. 4.
Police say they seized crystal meth as a result of the investigation.
Four people who live in Kitchener were arrested. Two, a male and female, were charged and were in police custody as of Wednesday.
The other two males were released unconditionally.
Police did not release further details.