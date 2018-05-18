

CTV Kitchener





A 33-year-old Kitchener woman was charged after letters she was sending into Maplehurst Correctional Complex were seized.

Staff at the Milton prison notified police after receiving the letters addressed to inmates at the facility, which they believed to be infused with methamphetamine.

After analysis, it was determined that the letters did in fact contain meth.

The woman was charged with trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending.

There was no word as to charges for the inmates to whom the letters were addressed.