A man and a woman are facing a number of charges after police seized a backpack containing meth and green fentanyl.

Guelph police say their drug unit arrested the pair in a parking lot of a motel on Woodlawn Road West.

A backpack with more than 260 grams of crystal meth, 12.86 grams of green fentanyl and 1.5 grams of crack cocaine was seized. Police also recovered $650 in cash.

Both accused are from Guelph, aged 34 and 29, respectively. They’re facing three drug charges.

They’re set to appear in bail court on July 3.

Police say green fentanyl is similar in appearance to cannabis, and are asking the public to be aware of its dangers.

Back in May, Waterloo Region health officials issued a public alert after a cannabis lookalike was found that contained carfentanil. At the time, Guelph police said it hadn’t been seen in their city.

A similar product had been found in Ohio that contained heroin and fentanyl.