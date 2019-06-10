Featured
Meth, fentanyl, rifle with ammo seized in Brantford
The Brantford police station seen in this undated file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 4:34PM EDT
A 29-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of drug and weapon charges following an investigation last week.
Police say they carried out a search warrant at an address on Grand River Avenue on June 6.
About $11,500 worth of suspected meth, $1,400 worth of suspected fentanyl and $350 worth of cocaine was seized.
Officers also recovered a rifle with ammunition.
The man, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with unauthorized possession of and careless storage of a firearm and ammunition.
He’s also facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.