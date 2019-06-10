

CTV Kitchener





A 29-year-old Brantford man is facing a number of drug and weapon charges following an investigation last week.

Police say they carried out a search warrant at an address on Grand River Avenue on June 6.

About $11,500 worth of suspected meth, $1,400 worth of suspected fentanyl and $350 worth of cocaine was seized.

Officers also recovered a rifle with ammunition.

The man, whose identity has not been released, has been charged with unauthorized possession of and careless storage of a firearm and ammunition.

He’s also facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.